Customer ‘shocked’ after buying sorry-looking sandwich from Morrisons

11 January, 2019 - 11:46
The sad looking cheese and tomato sandwich from Wymondham Morrisons Credit: Emily White

A Norfolk woman was left feeling hungry after buying a very under-filled sandwich from Morrisons.

The Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emily White, aged 26 from Hethersett, headed to Morrisons in Wymondham on Sunday lunchtime and purchased a cheese and tomato sandwich for £1.

But she was ‘shocked’ to find that the filling consisted of half a slice of cheese and one and a half tomatoes and one even had the centre missing.

Miss White then tweeted a picture of the stingy sandwich to Morrisons and was messaged by the supermarket saying they would “pass it on as feedback”.

Miss White said: “When I looked inside the sandwich, I was quite honestly shocked about how that could have got past quality control.”

Replying to the picture posted on Twitter, Shyama Perera wrote: “It’s not even cheese AND tomato, it’s cheese OR tomato.

“They could at least have cut it on the other diagonal to make it less insulting.”

READ MORE: Fugitives hide out in Cromer caravan park in new series of Hunted

Emma Lowe added: “It’s filling is short of much enjoyment, even for ducks.”

However, Miss White insists she will continue shopping at Morrisons despite the negative experience as “they are normally of a good standard”.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that this sandwich hasn’t met our usual standards. We have passed this back to the sandwiches team.”

