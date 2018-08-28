Search

Advanced search

Teaching assistant turned bestselling author brings out festive novel

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 December 2018

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Sunday Times bestselling author Heidi Swain tells reporter Sophie Smith about her transformation from teaching assistant to author, and her latest festive offering.

In 2014 Heidi Swain had been a teaching assistant in Long Stratton for a decade, and would sneak off to her car at lunchtime to practice writing.

This Christmas the Sunday Times bestselling author is celebrating the release of her seventh novel, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at the Winter Wonderland, and close to finishing her eighth.

Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls tells the story of Hayley, housekeeper of Wynthorpe Hall, who moves to her workplace following a disastrous engagement party, and meets a handsome stranger.

Described by Heat magazine as “more Christmassy than a week in Lapland”, this is Mrs Swain’s second festive novel.

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBest selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Swain, 46, said: “The story is their journey, and how Hayley gets over her heartbreak and learns to trust again. Obviously it’s got a happy ending, which you would expect with a commercial women’s fiction book.

“I’m very mindful of the seasons when I write, if I’m writing a Christmas book I’ve got Christmas in the room big time.

“For a Christmas book, you’re writing in the summer so you’ve probably got a fan going around your legs because it’s so hot. But you’ve got various things to keep the spirit going, I always joke about keeping a jar of mincemeat in the fridge so you have a seasonal sniff.

“I also have scented candles and a bit of Christmas music sometimes. I think if you’ve done your planning and you’ve really thought about that book during the festive period it’s not too difficult to conjure it up in the heat of August.”

Mrs Swain is contracted by publishers Simon and Schuster to write two books per year.

The mum-of-two said: “We found lots of people take on big titles. In terms of branding we always want to be ahead of the game so we’re changing. Next is Poppy’s Recipe For Life and that’s coming out May time. The final edit came back in November and then I move on to the next one - it’s relentless!

“It’s fine as long as you know what you’re writing, as long as you’ve always got at least two books in your head there’s no need to panic.

“When I first joined Simon and Schuster, they had a one day call in 2014 for unsolicited manuscripts, and I submitted The Cherry Tree Cafe. Out of about 10,000 it was one of the three that got picked.

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBest selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I got a two book deal with them and it was going to be e-book only to start with and then they both sold so well they asked me for another contract and brought the first two out in paperback. I haven’t looked back since really. It’s very exciting, you get that email sitting there in your inbox.

“When I was working in the school I used to get up about 5am and write long-hand for an hour before I went to work, and then come rain or shine I would sit in the car and write for another hour at lunchtime just to keep the flow going really, and then in the evening I would type up what I’d written.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to be a writer, ever since I was really tiny. But sometimes it takes you a long time to work your way up to these things and pluck up the courage to do it.

“A lot of people say, ‘do you regret not writing seriously earlier, when you where younger’ and I don’t really because if I had done that I wouldn’t have had this wealth of inspiration to draw on.

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBest selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Things happen when they are meant to happen, and there’s no way I could have produced two books per year when my children were small, it just wouldn’t have been a possibility.”

Most of Mrs Swain’s books are based around the fictional town of Wynbridge, but her next offering, Poppy’s Recipe For Life, will be set in the also fictional Nightingale Square in Norwich, the second novel to be set there.

She said: “We moved to Norwich, and that was quite a leap of faith because everybody was very invested in Wynbridge, but people have loved it.

“Wynbridge is a fictitious Fenland market town, similar to the towns I grew up with. My family farmed in Guyhirn area for generations in Cambridgeshire. “Even though I moved away to university I think childhood influences and places become a part of you, more than any other time in your life. When I was looking for where to set the books I headed straight back to the Fens.”

Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls in the Winter Wonderland is available for £7.99.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Teaching assistant turned bestselling author brings out festive novel

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The man with fire in his blood talks 50 years in the industry

Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Wymondham Vintage Day will not return in 2019

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Final call for nominations to OPEN Youth Trust awards

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Tributes paid to the Norfolk nun who became an international celebrity

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite. Photo:Sonya Duncan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists