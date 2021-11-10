'We wanted to do something different' - Bakeaholics to host Christmas fair

A popular cake shop is to hold a festive food and drink fair with a difference this winter.

The event, organised by Bakeaholics, will see around 40 stalls from independent companies across the county converge in Queen's Square in Attleborough.

The free event, which will take place between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, December 18, and 10am and 4pm on the Sunday, December 19, will include a Santa's grotto, local gin producers and The Bucket List.

Morgan Lewis of Bakeaholics is hosting a festive food fair. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organiser Morgan Lewis said: "We want to make it a really nice event and hopefully after this year we can make it into something a little bit bigger.

"It was a bit of a last minute plan of mine, I wanted to do something to involve other local producers because I know it's been a bit of a tough year for everyone, in the food and drink industry especially.

"I also want to encourage people to come to Attleborough and see what it's all about really.

"As a town this is something we lack, we don't really have a lot of events.

"Obviously it's the last weekend before Christmas so I'm hoping people will be coming out to buy some last minute gifts, that's really all we're looking for."

Ms Lewis said she hoped the fair would make up for a tough lockdown period, with visitors invited to come and pick their own treats rather than the set boxes delivered during the pandemic.

Morgan Lewis outside her Bakeaholics shop in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She added: "Last year Christmas was tough for us, we were delivering and we had lockdown obviously and now we want people to come and see us for themselves."

As well as the Christmas fair, Bakeaholics will be having Santa visit its shop in Queen's Road in the town on every weekend during December.

However, the festive figure is unable to attend the fair on Saturday, as it's his 70th birthday.