'Wynterfest' coming to Norfolk town with stalls, mulled wine and alpacas
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018
You will be walking in a 'wynter' wonderland this Christmas as a popular festive event is returning to Wymondham.
Wynterfest will take place in the town centre on Sunday, December 5 from 12pm until 5pm, with outdoor stalls, food and drink vendors and an indoor market at the Wymondham and District Ex Service's Social Club.
Visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Money Lettings in Whartons Court and there will also be a children's trail at Wymondham Football Club.
South Norfolk Radio will be in the town centre with a PA system and the Wymondham Choral Society will perform, with mulled wine and hot chocolate to warm up.
As if that wasn't enough, the Wymondham Alpacas will be there, a cookery theatre will give you some festive ideas and most shops and cafés will be open.
Kayleigh Rogers, volunteer, said: "After the couple of years we've all had it is a great opportunity to support local businesses and to get everyone together for a great time."
Visit the Wynterfest Facebook event for updates.
