Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > Things to do >

'Wynterfest' coming to Norfolk town with stalls, mulled wine and alpacas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:42 PM October 28, 2021   
Bespoke florist Millie Brake, left, and her mum, Gill, at the Wymondham Wynterfest with the wreaths

Wynterfest is returning to Wymondham for Christmas 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

You will be walking in a 'wynter' wonderland this Christmas as a popular festive event is returning to Wymondham.

Wynterfest will take place in the town centre on Sunday, December 5 from 12pm until 5pm, with outdoor stalls, food and drink vendors and an indoor market at the Wymondham and District Ex Service's Social Club.

Father Christmas arrives in style at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father Christmas arrives in style at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Money Lettings in Whartons Court and there will also be a children's trail at Wymondham Football Club.

South Norfolk Radio will be in the town centre with a PA system and the Wymondham Choral Society will perform, with mulled wine and hot chocolate to warm up. 

As if that wasn't enough, the Wymondham Alpacas will be there, a cookery theatre will give you some festive ideas and most shops and cafés will be open.

Nell Cork, six, ready to try a chocolate Christmas tree waffle at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture:

Nell Cork, six, ready to try a chocolate Christmas tree waffle at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Kayleigh Rogers, volunteer, said: "After the couple of years we've all had it is a great opportunity to support local businesses and to get everyone together for a great time."

Visit the Wynterfest Facebook event for updates. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former factory site to become a new church
  2. 2 From Wymondham to England - the rise of talented Tommy
  3. 3 Man appears in court over Class A drug charge
  1. 4 Woodforde's takes over Old Buckenham pub closed for two years
  2. 5 Farm worker fined after hay bales fall off trailer and hit car
  3. 6 Police chief urges people to be sensible this Halloween
  4. 7 Work started on four new homes without permission
  5. 8 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  6. 9 'Wynterfest' coming to Norfolk town with stalls, mulled wine and alpacas
  7. 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
Christmas
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch in Wymondham being filmed for BBC One's Rip Off Britain

Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Muddy Ruddy in front of his new mural.

Van artist creates 'most emotional picture' over teen suicide

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Pale yellow traditional farmhouse off a main road in Rockland All Saints, where it is for sale

See inside this restored period farmhouse for sale for £850,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Dozens flocked to Attleborough town centre for a fundraiser in aid of four-year-old Logan Gostling

Attleborough set to have no bank as Lloyds announces closure

Sean Galea-Pace

person