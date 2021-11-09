Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
A Norfolk garden centre will kick off the festive season in style with a Christmas lights switch-on transforming the space into an enchanted forest.
Peter Beales Roses in London Road, Attleborough, is running a free festive event on Friday, November 12 from 5pm until 8.30pm.
The lights in the rose gardens will be switched on at 7pm and there is an enchanted forest theme this year.
Visitors will be able to enjoy free mulled wine and mince pies, while supplies last, and holly wreath demonstrations will take place.
There will also be stalls from local businesses The Garden Pantry, Wally's Wood, Pebble Gem Jewellery, Norfolk Amber Mead and the Cheese and Pie Man.
Christmas decorations and crafts will be available to buy at the event and there is free parking.
The Rosarium Restaurant will be open from 9am until 8.30pm on the day, serving cooked meals, snacks and a festive afternoon tea.
See menus and details of how to book at classicroses.co.uk/blog/post/peter-beales-late-night-christmas-event
