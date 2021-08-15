Video
WATCH: Hot air balloons produce stunning nighttime spectacle
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
An assortment of hot air balloons made for a magical sight as they took to the sky for an evening flight - before combining for a dazzling light show.
Hundreds flocked to Old Buckenham Country Park on Saturday as its first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival took place.
While the morning flights on Saturday were foiled by wind, organisers were able to compensate with a stunning spectacle in the evening.
Around 12 balloons were sent up into the heavens at around 7pm, watched by hundreds of delighted spectators below.
Having dodged various power lines in fading light, they touched down more than an hour later before returning to the country park off Doe Lane.
Then came the crowning moment as the balloons were tethered and inflated for a 'nightglow', which saw each light up to the tune of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.
Across the weekend, festival punters have been able to camp at the park whilst enjoying entertainment including live music and street food.
