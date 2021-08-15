WATCH: Hot air balloons produce stunning nighttime spectacle

Video

Published: 11:09 AM August 15, 2021

Hot air balloons are lit up as they take part in the night glow in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An assortment of hot air balloons made for a magical sight as they took to the sky for an evening flight - before combining for a dazzling light show.

Hundreds flocked to Old Buckenham Country Park on Saturday as its first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival took place.

Hot air balloons over south Norfolk taking part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

While the morning flights on Saturday were foiled by wind, organisers were able to compensate with a stunning spectacle in the evening.

Around 12 balloons were sent up into the heavens at around 7pm, watched by hundreds of delighted spectators below.

Having dodged various power lines in fading light, they touched down more than an hour later before returning to the country park off Doe Lane.

Then came the crowning moment as the balloons were tethered and inflated for a 'nightglow', which saw each light up to the tune of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

Hot air balloons are lit up as they take part in the night glow in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Across the weekend, festival punters have been able to camp at the park whilst enjoying entertainment including live music and street food.

The hot air balloons are slowly inflated as they take part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The hot air balloons are slowly inflated as they take part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hot air balloons over south Norfolk taking part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Pilot Emily Read and her mum Judy Wetters flying their hot air balloon in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The last couple of hot air balloons get ready to take off at the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021