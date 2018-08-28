Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Thurston 7 Wymondham 94: Superb display leaves Wymondham just six points short of century

PUBLISHED: 19:39 29 January 2019

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Despite the emphatic scoreline Thurston were competitive to the end and the score was an indication of how well Wymondham played.

The first ten minutes saw Wymondham lose three line-outs in a row due to over complicated calls. However, the visitors soon settled into their rhythm and Nathan Wilson crashed over for the first try which was converted by Charlie Delaney.

Delaney went on to produce a master class in goal kicking, converting every try from various areas of the pitch.

The second try saw Ollie Charlish dive over in the corner following some outlandish footballing skills from Luke Beales while the all-action Josh Wright got the next try.

By now the away team had settled into their rhythm and Wilson ran in from 40 metres following some great inter-play between the backs and forwards.

Eli Greaves was the next to cross the try line with a typical burst, and this was quickly followed by a Delaney try to take the score to 45-0.

Thurston made their first visit into the Wymondham 22 on the stroke of half-time and scored under the posts following a strong straight run by their powerful outside centre.

Ben Edwards showed his blistering acceleration with a brace of tries just after half-time. The second of these created by Greaves throwing an outrageous 30 metre pass. Anwar Bouilouta was the next to run in to take the score to 66-7.

Greaves got the next two to get his hat-trick and Delaney then got his second following a typical mazy run. Skipper Simon Darby deservedly got the final score following a big forward drive against an exhausted Thurston pack.

With the score at 94-7 the referee, who had an excellent game, blew the final whistle as the forward’s lined up for a five metre scrum, much to the disappointment of the Wymondham supporters who wanted to see the 100 points.

The fact that the man-of-the -match was the Thurston No 8 says a lot about the resilience of the home team but it has to be said that this was a sparkling performance by the Wymondham boys.

With morning leaders Holt inactive the win took Wymondham to the top of London Three Eastern Counties. After a free weekend the two sides meet at Bridge Road on Saturday, February 9 in what should be a cracking encounter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Families demand action over factory stench

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Thurston 7 Wymondham 94: Superb display leaves Wymondham just six points short of century

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Norfolk passengers satisfied with Greater Anglia services, survey reveals

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

Will Lotus’s next generation of supercars be electric?

Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution. Photo: Lotus

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists