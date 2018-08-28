Thurston 7 Wymondham 94: Superb display leaves Wymondham just six points short of century

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Despite the emphatic scoreline Thurston were competitive to the end and the score was an indication of how well Wymondham played.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first ten minutes saw Wymondham lose three line-outs in a row due to over complicated calls. However, the visitors soon settled into their rhythm and Nathan Wilson crashed over for the first try which was converted by Charlie Delaney.

Delaney went on to produce a master class in goal kicking, converting every try from various areas of the pitch.

The second try saw Ollie Charlish dive over in the corner following some outlandish footballing skills from Luke Beales while the all-action Josh Wright got the next try.

By now the away team had settled into their rhythm and Wilson ran in from 40 metres following some great inter-play between the backs and forwards.

Eli Greaves was the next to cross the try line with a typical burst, and this was quickly followed by a Delaney try to take the score to 45-0.

Thurston made their first visit into the Wymondham 22 on the stroke of half-time and scored under the posts following a strong straight run by their powerful outside centre.

Ben Edwards showed his blistering acceleration with a brace of tries just after half-time. The second of these created by Greaves throwing an outrageous 30 metre pass. Anwar Bouilouta was the next to run in to take the score to 66-7.

Greaves got the next two to get his hat-trick and Delaney then got his second following a typical mazy run. Skipper Simon Darby deservedly got the final score following a big forward drive against an exhausted Thurston pack.

With the score at 94-7 the referee, who had an excellent game, blew the final whistle as the forward’s lined up for a five metre scrum, much to the disappointment of the Wymondham supporters who wanted to see the 100 points.

The fact that the man-of-the -match was the Thurston No 8 says a lot about the resilience of the home team but it has to be said that this was a sparkling performance by the Wymondham boys.

With morning leaders Holt inactive the win took Wymondham to the top of London Three Eastern Counties. After a free weekend the two sides meet at Bridge Road on Saturday, February 9 in what should be a cracking encounter.