Wymondham Town 0 Thetford Town 5: Priddle scores hat-trick in one-sided Senior Cup clash

Action from Saturday's Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final match between Wymondham Town and Thetford Town Picture: JOE BARRETO Archant

A Robbie Priddle hat-trick and goals from Valter Rocha and Elliot Smith secured Thetford Town a 5-0 win at Wymondham Town and a place in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

There was a sense of déjà vu for Town, having last season been knocked out by Wymondham Town at the same stage of the competition in an ill-tempered encounter.

Saturday provided an opportunity for revenge against opponents 28 places below them in the non league pyramid. However on a tight, muddy pitch against highly motivated opponents the game presented another potential banana skin.

Town had the perfect start when they took the lead within the first five minutes. Priddle fired a low ball along the ground which whistled across the six yard box, Harry Hutt met the pass and Valter Rocha finished from close range. For the rest of the half attractive football was at a premium, and the sporadic moments of good play were coming from the home side who carved out a series of chances but failed to provide a finish.

Whereas last season Thetford were outfought and didn’t take their opportunities, here they more than matched Wymondham’s intensity and in the second half they were dominant and their finishing was clinical.

Town soon took the game away from their lower league opponents with Priddle at the forefront. In the 53th minute the forward struck a volley from just inside the box following Smith’s knockdown. It was a delightfully controlled finish using the outside of his right foot, which nestled in the bottom right hand corner.

Smith added a third, stooping low to reach a cross with his head and angling a delightful header over Alex Attfield in the Wymondham goal. Priddle made it four when he latched onto a long ball before finishing expertly with a half volley from the edge of the box.

With injury and work commitments Town fans have not seen the best of Priddle this season but when fully fit the striker is among the best in the Thurlow Nunn league. He completed his hat-trick late on with a powerful close range header.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday on Radio Norfolk between 6.30 and 7pm.

Standing between Thetford and a trip to Carrow Road for the final are Dereham Town, who play a division higher and will now be clear favourites, Swaffham Town from Thurlow Nunn League Division One North and Mattishall from the top flight of the Anglian Combination.

Thetford resume their league campaign at home to Norwich United this Saturday (3pm).

Thetford Town: Viner, Bond, Morton, Clarke, L Bailey (T Rocha), Smith, Steed, Sandell, Hutt (Coomber-Willis), V Rocha, Priddle.