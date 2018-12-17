Search

Advanced search

Opinion

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast – recorded in the county that gave the world Team Lotus, Martin Brundle and a breeding ground to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mark Webber – reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk’s views on the latest F1 action out across the world.

From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the racing development of Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Johnny Herbert, George Russell and more, Norfolk knows Formula 1 – and wants to discuss it with you.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, interviewed Norwich City sporting director and F1 fan Stuart Webber and chewed the F1 cud with former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘It’s a matter of time before a child is seriously injured’ - Primary school vows to fix ‘dangerous’ parking problem

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16-year-old Larling farmer takes over the running of Boxing Day charity tractor run

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Most Read

10 of the prettiest National Trust walks in Devon and Exmoor

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN a fabulous ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ Hamper from Devon Hampers

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

17 of the best Christmas markets in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

19 Christmas grottos and festive events in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists