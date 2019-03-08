Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics’ Annie Young takes gold at British Championships in Liverpool

Annie Young claimed top spot at last weekend's Artistic British Championships. Picture: Alan Edwards Alan Edwards

A talented young gymnast from Norwich made headlines this weekend by winning a gold medal at a major gymnastics event in Liverpool.

Annie Young from the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics became British vault champion in the hotly-contested junior category on Sunday at the 2019 Artistic British Championships, which took place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. The Wymondham High Academy student also came second in the all-around competition and won a silver medal on bars.

The 14-year-old said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be British champion. I’ve had loads of support this weekend, with my family and friends here cheering me on.

“I will become a senior next year so I’m hoping for a smooth transition and to get close to where the other girls are.”

The major event saw 490 participants from 91 clubs take part in the four-day gymnastics spectacular, with youngsters travelling from all across the UK to compete.

The age of the gymnasts taking part ranged from 11 to 33 years old. Competitors also included five-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock MBE, who successfully defended his British pommel horse title.

Also competing was former European champion and newly crowned British all-around champion Ellie Downie, along with four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane, who returned from injury to take silver on floor.

A nine-time major championship medallist, 19-year-old Downie is one of the most successful female artistic gymnasts in British history.

She said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many superb young gymnasts competing this week. They’ve been able show off their skills, compete in a world-class venue and know that all of their hard work has paid off.”

Jane Allen, Chief Executive of British Gymnastics said: “It’s been a remarkable four days at this year’s Artistic British Championships in Liverpool.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing so many of the established names sharing the Arena with up-and-coming stars. The talent on display has been phenomenal and I’m very excited to see what the future looks like for gymnastics in Britain.”