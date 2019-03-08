Search

The big Wymondham survey - tell us what you think of your town

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 10 May 2019

Market Cross in Wymondham

Market Cross in Wymondham

Archant

As part of a new series on the towns and villages in our region, we are taking an in-depth look into what makes Wymondham special - and what needs to be improved.

Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Over the next few weeks we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to change.

By taking our online survey, you can tell us the main issues facing Wymondham and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

It will give you the chance to share your wonderful experiences and tell the stories that might otherwise get missed.

We want to shine a light on the people who keep the town moving, the unsung heroes, the niggles and your vision for its future.

If you can't access our survey, please feel free to send us the following:

1. Your three favourite things about Wymondham.

2. Your three least favourite things about the town.

3. How would you describe Wymondham to someone who had never visited before?

4. What are the three biggest challenges or issues facing it in 2019?

5. By 2029, what do you want to see change in Wymondham and what do you hope will stay the same?

You can send your responses to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Banham Poultry applies to move factory out of town centre

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Flats evacuated as fire crews battle chip shop blaze

Fire crews have been called to Market Street in Wymondham. Picture: Debra Glover

New 420-place primary school given the go-ahead

Planning permission has been granted for a new 420-place primary school in Hethersett. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Town centre road closed for five weeks

Connaught Road in Attleborough will be closed for five weeks while new traffic islands are installed. Photo: Google

Drivers warned to avoid area after level crossing safety barriers fail

The safety barriers at a level crossing ebtween Wymondham Road and Suton Lane have failed. Photo: Google

