Search

Advanced search

Young Farmers’ 55th panto will raise cash for rural mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 January 2019

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club is preparing to perform its 55th annual pantomime The Little Mermaid in January 2019. Picture: Wymondham YFC

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club is preparing to perform its 55th annual pantomime The Little Mermaid in January 2019. Picture: Wymondham YFC

Wymondham YFC

Wymondham Young Farmers have been rehearsing lines, songs and dance routines in preparation for their 55th annual charity pantomime.

The club’s production of the Little Mermaid is a modern twist on the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, with Frances Roberson starring in the title role and Charlie Clarke as the doting prince.

The performances will raise money for the YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project, a charity which provides confidential counselling for people affected by stress and depression in farming and rural industries across Norfolk and Suffolk.

A club spokesman said: “It is a whole club effort with members that are not performing on the stage making and painting scenery and props before the performances and helping backstage with scene changes and make-up on the night. We are also very fortunate to have a number of Wymondham Countrysiders from the junior section of our organisation who have grasped at the opportunity to perform and will be joining us on stage.

“The proceeds of the pantomime this year will go our chosen charity of the year which is the YANA Project. The YANA Project supports people in farming and rural communities that are affected by stress and depression, which is unfortunately common in an industry that can be very lonely and demanding.”

• The pantomime runs from January 16–19 at Central Hall in Wymondham. Evening performances start at 7.30pm but there will also be a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday 19. Tickets are available from Sue Palmer on 01603 759545 or from R Reeves Stationers on Damgate Street in Wymondham.

Most Read

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Could forgotten fortune of nearly £500,000 be yours? It’s one of 80 unclaimed estates in Norfolk and Waveney

Hundreds of thousands of pounds has yet to be claimed from estates in Norfolk and Waveney. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

A roe deer down a well, a buzzard on a pole and a cat behind a cooker - the animals rescued by Norfolk firefighters in 2018

Cat stuck on a roof in Park Road, Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Your chance to get discounted Norwich Ice Rink tickets

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Young Farmers’ 55th panto will raise cash for rural mental health charity

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club is preparing to perform its 55th annual pantomime The Little Mermaid in January 2019. Picture: Wymondham YFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists