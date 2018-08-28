Wymondham Vintage Day will not return in 2019

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall Archant

The team of volunteers behind Wymondham Vintage Day have confirmed the much-loved event will not be running in 2019.

Bakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne Nuri Bakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne Nuri

Vintage day has been a popular addition to Wymondham Town Team’s programme of events, turning back the clock on the town centre for the past three years.

But Fran Young, chairman of the Town Team, said organising the event had taken its toll on the small volunteer committee and members needed a break.

She said: “People can’t go on endlessly. We’ve had a three year good run, people have worked incredibly but the team needs a break.“

Since its debut in 2016, the event, described by Mrs Young as ‘Wymondham’s Norfolk Show’ has been organised by just six volunteers.

Wymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian Spratt Wymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian Spratt

Despite efforts to recruit extra help for the 2019 Vintage Day, a lack of response has left the small committee struggling to cope with the work load.

Town team member Suzanne Nuri said: “We took the decision not to run the event in 2019 with a heavy heart because it was such a success and we were so proud of it.

“We would have to start organising in January because to put it all together takes a long time.

“It wasn’t a lack of funding or arguments it’s genuinely we were a little bit tired from it.”

The vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist Church The vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist Church

Despite vintage day being off the 2019 calendar, Mrs Young assured residents there was still a lot to look forward to.

In June a town picnic is planned and the ever popular Wynterfest will return in December.

She said: “It’s a sad state of affairs that people don’t have time to give to community events anymore but it is our aim to build better cohesion between groups so we can continue our excellent programme.”

The town team will hold a meeting on Sunday, January 27, 2019 to discuss what can be done to maintain future events.

Anyone wishing to find out more should contact Fran Young on 01959 601179 or Franyoung@talktalk.net.