Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Main route through town closed all day

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 January 2019

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A main route through Wymondham will be closed for a day while work is carried out on nearby trees.

Station Road will be closed for 100m either side of the level crossing between 8am and 7pm on Thursday, January 24, with no access across the tracks.

Diversion signs will be in place to guide drivers through the alternative route via A175 Ayton Road, C594 Station Road, B1172 Harts Farm Road, A11, C186 Stanfield Road, C175 Browick Road.

The closure is to allow essential felling to be carried out on dead and dying trees on the rail tracks.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works take place.

“The work which will cost £2000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Seven of the region's MPs have written to NHS Improvement demanding mental health changes. Photos: Archant

Main route through town closed all day

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

The Wymondham man running one of the country’s most popular podcasts from the Norfolk countryside

Adam Buxton recording his podcast in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: Adam Buxton

Greater Anglia’s new trains on test across the region

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists