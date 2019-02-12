Search


‘Star of the future’ - Seven-year-old from Norfolk becomes BBC show’s youngest DJ

PUBLISHED: 17:39 20 February 2019

Jimi Wei Tang is a massive 60's music fan and has become a co-host with Justin Dealey on BBC 3 counties radio. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jimi Wei Tang is a massive 60's music fan and has become a co-host with Justin Dealey on BBC 3 counties radio. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A seven-year-old DJ is making waves on the 60s music scene by becoming the youngest radio host ever on an award-winning BBC programme.

Jimi Wei Tang sung a duet with his hero, Paul Jones, ex-vocalist of Manfred Mann (pictured). Photo: SubmittedJimi Wei Tang sung a duet with his hero, Paul Jones, ex-vocalist of Manfred Mann (pictured). Photo: Submitted

Seven-year-old Jimi Wei Tang from Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham, started calling in song requests to BBC Justin Dealey’s 60s hour on three counties radio in January, winning himself fans with his passion for the era.

The DJ said he was so blown away by the youngster’s passion and knowledge of the genre he could not resist inviting Jimi to the studio to help him host the show.

Mr Dealey said: “People thought I was mad for letting a seven-year-old in but this kid is different, he has a real personality and I didn’t want to waste it over the phone.”

On Saturday, February 16, Jimi and father Wizz Wiseman travelled to the BBC studio in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, to join the team live on air.

Jimi, who said he cannot decide whether he wants to be a DJ, singer or a train driver, became obsessed with the swinging 60s just after his fifth birthday, when he discovered his favourite song – Do Wah Diddy Diddy by Manfred Mann.

Mr Wiseman said his son set out on a mission to learn as many songs as possible, joining him and his musician friends at jam sessions where he took up the role of front-man.

Where as most seven-year-olds would be nervous about being on the radio, Jimmi said he had no nerves and that his highlight was speaking to his hero, Paul Jones of Manfred Mann, who invited him to sing a live duet with him.

Jimi said: “I couldn’t believe it and I asked if I could come back every Saturday because it was so good.”

Mr Dealey said the listener response to the seven-year-old was stunning and the switchboard ‘lit up like a Christmas tree’ with people expressing their amazement.

He added: “We would love to have Jimi back on the show, he’s a real inspiration.”

Mr Wiseman said he would continue to let his son follow his DJ dreams, adding: “As long as he keeps up with his homework.”

