Norfolk man named one of best personal trainers in the country

Paul Jewiss has been Personal Trainer of the Year at the London Prestige Awards - Credit: Paul Stearman Photography

A personal trainer from Wymondham who has been in the business for more than 25 years has won an award.

Paul Jewiss who has a private studio just outside of the market town, was named Personal Trainer of the Year at the London Prestige Business Awards.

The annual awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have provided excellent services within their local community.

Mr Jewiss said: "I was so humbled to hear that I was nominated by several of my clients. It feels amazing that after so long in the industry, you are still being recognised for bringing positive value to people's lives."

The 46-year-old was inspired to become a personal trainer after suffering a severe knee injury at the age of 19 and after being coached back to health he wanted to help other people improve their fitness.

He added: "I've always had a fascination with how the body works. We all have an inner athlete and I'll continue to help people who need it."