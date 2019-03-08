Plans to replace sports pitch with car park approved

The newly refurbished Wymondham Leisure Centre which has been officially reopened. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A sports pitch will be removed from a town's leisure centre to make room for more parking.

Plans have been approved to remove an outdoor football pitch at Wymondham Leisure Centre in order to extend the car park at the facility.

The 3G pitch is currently open for bookings seven days a week, but South Norfolk Council said the facility had been made redundant by the new £1.2 million pitch at Ketts Park, which was opened by Norwich City striker Grant Holt in January.

It added that the Leisure Centre was in desperate need of additional parking and that the work would create 43 new spaces and extra outdoor lighting.

It is hoped the extra spaces will encourage more people to visit the leisure centre.

The project will cost an estimated £83,600 and will be funded by Section 106 monies paid by housing developers.