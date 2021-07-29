Certificates for Wymondham in Bloom floral displays announced

Published: 1:41 PM July 29, 2021

The results for the business floral displays at this years Wymondham in Bloom are out.

On July 6, the judging panel from Wymondham Garden Club, along with members of the public, assessed the displays.

The results have been tallied and there are 5 businesses in the highest category, 'Outstanding', including:

The Enchanted Willow - Most Impact

Wymondham Dementia Support Group - Most Creative

Big C Boutique - Longevity / Sustainability Award

1986 Air Cadets Squadron - Best Use of Theme

SathuDee Thai Restaurant - Horticultural Excellence Award

Wymondham in Bloom 2021 - Credit: Dave Balcombe

The judges said these businesses showed a "remarkable and greatly varied visual display with artistic flair tended with regular care and maintenance. Each had a sustainable and novel presentation with thought given to colour, texture and overall impact."

The 9 businesses who received the second-highest category, 'Excellent' and had "care and skill of a high order" were:

Fosters Solicitors, Rosedale Funeral Home, Star Throwers Charity Shop, the Green Dragon, stART-Studio, Wymondham Baptist Church, Kett’s Books, The White Hart, and Mad Hatters.

The Enchanted Willow, winner of 'Outstanding' in Most Impact category - Credit: Kim Carsok

The 14 in the 'Highly Commended' category, who "added greatly to the appearance of both the premises and the town", were:

Aristocuts, Jarrold, Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming, Warner’s Estate Agent, Town Green Garden Café, Money Lettings, The Co-op, No5 Hair Studio, Hemstock’s Jewellers, Money Properties, Windmill House, Robert Kett Court, Station Bistro, and Dirty Dogs Stop & Groom Shop

Warner's Estate Agents, winner of the 'Highly Commended' award - Credit: Kim Carsok

Those who received a "Commended" certificate, who "showed a dedicated and considerable effort to improve the town with their floral display", were:

Wymondham Motorist Centre, Sunkissed Tanning, Spire Solicitors, Natalia Tobon Beauty, Middleton’s Clothing, Warner’s Financial Services, Courtyard Coffee Shop, Ultimate Touch Salon, The Coffee Shop, Cecil Amey, Keeley’s Beauty, Barclays Bank, Hammond Lee Estate Agent, Wymondham Heritage Museum, Chapelfield Vets, Yum Yums Sweet Shop, RJ Bartrams Funeral Home, and Norfolk Dry Cleaners.

SathuDee Thai Restaurant, winner of 'Outstanding Horticultural Excellence' - Credit: Kim Carsok

Wymondham in Bloom have said they are "incredibly proud" and "thankful" for all who took park, including those who put flowers out despite not taking part in the competition, adding they hope the displays brightened people's days.

The group have been tending to the local planters, and have helped install a four-tiered fountain, as well as planting pollinator-friendly flowers. Their next event is the sunflower growing competition in September.