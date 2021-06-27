Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News

Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:30 AM June 27, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM June 27, 2021
A house has been gutted by fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

A house has been gutted by fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy - Credit: Archant

Emergency services remain at the scene after an early hours fire in Wymondham. 

Fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett, Carrow, Earlham Attleborough and Hingham were called at 3.10am on Sunday to a house fire on Damgate Street.

A house has been gutted by fire and Damgate Street has been closed.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they had alerted the fire service to the blaze at the property. 

Police and fire crews are dealing with a serious fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Police and fire crews are dealing with a serious fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy - Credit: Archant

She said officers are likely to remain on the scene for "a little while longer". 

You may also want to watch:

There are also fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham still on scene damping down the building.

Police and fire crews are dealing with a serious fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Police and fire crews are dealing with a serious fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they would not be commenting on the incident. 


A house has been gutted by a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy.

A house has been gutted by a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  2. 2 Norfolk car auction house temporarily shuts due to Covid-19
  3. 3 16 of Norfolk's best pubs chosen by EDP reporters
  1. 4 CCTV shows Peggy Copeman on day of transfer back to Norfolk
  2. 5 Winston Churchill painting of Norfolk sells for £1.3m at auction
  3. 6 Family 'still without the answers' after inquest conclusion
  4. 7 Rare and beautiful recording of Norfolk dawn chorus is re-released
  5. 8 Norfolk dominates top 10 list for lowest Covid case rates in England
  6. 9 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  7. 10 50,000 home plans go ahead but issues remain

More follows.

Norfolk Live
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old's missing Python was found during an MOT under the bonnet of his family's car.

Runaway pet python found under car bonnet during MOT

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Salon Twenty Six is officially open for business on Exchange Street in Attleborough.

Hairdresser thanks loyal clients as she opens her first salon

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from D

Ambulance crew thought dying woman, 81, was snoring, inquest hears

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus