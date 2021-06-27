Updated
Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
Published: 7:30 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM June 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services remain at the scene after an early hours fire in Wymondham.
Fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett, Carrow, Earlham Attleborough and Hingham were called at 3.10am on Sunday to a house fire on Damgate Street.
A house has been gutted by fire and Damgate Street has been closed.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they had alerted the fire service to the blaze at the property.
She said officers are likely to remain on the scene for "a little while longer".
You may also want to watch:
There are also fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham still on scene damping down the building.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they would not be commenting on the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
- 2 Norfolk car auction house temporarily shuts due to Covid-19
- 3 16 of Norfolk's best pubs chosen by EDP reporters
- 4 CCTV shows Peggy Copeman on day of transfer back to Norfolk
- 5 Winston Churchill painting of Norfolk sells for £1.3m at auction
- 6 Family 'still without the answers' after inquest conclusion
- 7 Rare and beautiful recording of Norfolk dawn chorus is re-released
- 8 Norfolk dominates top 10 list for lowest Covid case rates in England
- 9 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
- 10 50,000 home plans go ahead but issues remain
More follows.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus