Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Published: 7:30 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM June 27, 2021

A house has been gutted by fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy - Credit: Archant

Emergency services remain at the scene after an early hours fire in Wymondham.

Fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett, Carrow, Earlham Attleborough and Hingham were called at 3.10am on Sunday to a house fire on Damgate Street.

A house has been gutted by fire and Damgate Street has been closed.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they had alerted the fire service to the blaze at the property.

She said officers are likely to remain on the scene for "a little while longer".

There are also fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham still on scene damping down the building.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they would not be commenting on the incident.





More follows.