Search

Advanced search

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 December 2018

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A couple who lost a total of 15 stone between them is urging others to improve their lives through small diet changes.

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham after losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: SubmittedKimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham after losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

A couple who lost a total of 15 stone between them is urging others to improve their lives through small diet changes.

Kimberly and Matthew Read, Wymondham, met 10 years ago while holidaying in Turkey and started a holiday romance, moving in together six weeks after returning to the UK.

Mrs Read said at the start of their relationship both were overweight and at size 22 she realised her health was being affected.

In November 2014, three years after their wedding, the pair had their first son, Casper.

The 31-year-old said: “It was at that point I decided enough is enough. I wasn’t just a bit overweight, I was morbidly obese and I didn’t want to be an unhealthy mum.”

Determined to change her lifestyle, Mrs Read signed up to a local diet group and began a two year weight loss journey which would see her shed 10 stone.

But despite his wife’s success, Mr Read, 38, remained reluctant to join her, put off by the prospect of ditching his favourite snacks.

When the Wymondham mother hit her eight stone loss count, Mr Read finally agreed to attend the slimming meeting with her.

In his first week, the Norfolk dad lost nearly 10 pounds, going on to shed five stone in total.

Mrs Read said: “We’re able to do a lot more things together, go out and enjoy being parents without getting out of breath or feeling embarrassed.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and our son loves telling people about our transformation.”

Having hit her target weight, the now mother of two said she wanted to continue the journey and signed up to run a slimming group in Hethersett to support other dieters.

In June 2018, her husband followed suit and now runs a weekend group in the town encouraging more men to make changes to their lifestyle.

Despite the couple’s impressive weight loss story, Mrs Read said their relationship has not changed from when they met ten years ago.

She added: “My dream now is to have our wedding photos redone because I’d like a slimmer fitting dress and Matt would like a slimmer fitting suit.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

Audi car recovered from lake after police find it submerged

The Audi was recovered on Thursday morning. Picture: ASPolice Sedgemoor

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

“This is just the start of an amazing relationship” - Guest blogger records nursery children’s special visit to local care home

Vicki Cockerill, parenting columnist. Photo: Vicki Cockerill

Was 2018 really the summer of the wasp in Norfolk? Figures reveal extent of the infestation

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists