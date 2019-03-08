Roofing firm pledges £10k to EACH nook appeal

The new nook Norfolk hospice site at Quidenham this month complete with its new roof.

A Wymondham company that helped build the roof of Norfolk’s new children’s hospice has been so inspired it is now also set to cover some of the fundraising too.

Aspect Group Services' Matthew Dillon, Paul Elliston and Richard Colley who after working on the new roof at the new nook Norfolk hospice have now pledge to raised £10k.

Aspect Group Services was involved in work on the recently completed roof at the new £10 million ‘nook’ hospice complex in Framingham Earl.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) is replacing its current Norfolk base in Quidenham and hopes the new building will be ready by summer.

The charity still has to raise another £1.2 million of its £10 million public appeal total and Aspect Group Services has signed up to the nook business network and pledged to raise at least £10,000.

Company director Matthew Dillon said: “As an established Norfolk business we’re delighted to support such an important and worthwhile local concern.

“We’ve long been aware of the integral service to children and their families that EACH provides in the Norfolk area. For Aspect Group Services, being in a position to utilise our roofing expertise, both in practical terms with our work at the nook as well as with our fundraising pledge as a corporate sponsor - well, it is our absolute pleasure and privilege.

“We already have a team of intrepid staff committed to doing the Three Peaks Challenge later this year and we’re excited to take on other fundraising activities to help us smash our £10k target in support of the vital and difficult work EACH undertakes.”

Work underway on the EACH children's hospice building the nook at Framingham Earl last last year, including its roof.

EACH launched its Nook appeal in 2014, to replace its loved but tired facility at Quidenham. The new site will include more areas for clinical care, a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room, larger en-suite bedrooms and therapy rooms - across one floor.

The nook business network sees companies committing to raise either £10,000, £15,000 or £25,000 in exchange for various benefits and support. It currently boasts 40 members.

Mike Hatton, EACH Norfolk corporate fundraising assistant, said: “We’re always delighted to welcome a new member to the nook business network, but this is a particularly exciting addition as Aspect Group Services have been working on the very building the network exists to raise money for.”

Aspect Group Services was established in 1972. Its workforce of 120 travel 150,000 miles a year, covering 3,000 roofs using 4.5 million tiles.