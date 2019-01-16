Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Housebuilder hoping for record breaking profits thanks to “encouraging” start

16 January, 2019 - 10:15
Bovis Homes regional MD Steve Jones at their Park Farm site in Wymondham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bovis Homes regional MD Steve Jones at their Park Farm site in Wymondham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Bovis Homes has said it is hoping to report a record year of profits as the housebuilder saw “encouraging” early signs for trading in 2019.

The company, which is in the process of developing new homes in Costessey and Wymondham, said it is set to see profits for 2018 that are slightly ahead of market expectations after a “significant step-up” in operating margins.

Bovis is working on two and three bedroom homes in Costessey’s Woodland Park, and three, four and five bedroom houses in Wymondham’s Birch Gate.

The business has started the year with forward sales of 2,681 units with a value of £521m.

It said the UK housing market “remains strong with customer demand for new homes supported by attractive mortgage finance and government initiatives”, in particular the Help to Buy scheme.

In November, the company said uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the EU was driving a slowdown in buyers of larger homes.

But in its latest update, Bovis said that building on its improved relationships with housing associations, it has increased private sales to housing associations.

For 2018, the group delivered 3,759 new homes, a 3% increase compared with the year earlier and the average selling price rose to £273,000 from £272,400 in 2017.

Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: “The significant improvement in operational performance across all areas of the business is expected to deliver a record year of profits for the group.

“Customer satisfaction is a key priority and the group’s return to four-star housebuilder status along with another controlled and disciplined period end reflect this.

“We are looking forward to delivering the first homes from our new housing range in 2019 and continuing to make further operational and financial progress.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Gang of 11 people steal lead from church roof in village near Wymondham

St Marys Church in Carleton Forehoe has had most of the lead roof stolen. Thieves broke in through a gate which has now been blocked to prevent anyone coming back.

Neighbours raise nearly £10,000 with charity Christmas lights

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Housebuilder hoping for record breaking profits thanks to “encouraging” start

Bovis Homes regional MD Steve Jones at their Park Farm site in Wymondham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Community litter pick set to clean up South Norfolk

South Norfolk Council’s Big Litter Pick 2019 will launch on February 1 and schools and community groups are being encouraged to take part. Picture: SNC

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

‘High pantomime’ and ‘grit and determination’ as Norfolk’s MPs vote on Brexit deal

A person in the crowd holds an EU flag during a rally in Parliament Square. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Theresa May suffers embarrassing Brexit defeat in House of Commons

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists