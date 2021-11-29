Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK

Wymondham College has become the first school in Norfolk to ever win an award at the National Teaching Awards. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk school has won a prestigious national award.

Wymondham College has been recognised at the National Teaching Award for 'Making A Difference' and was voted 'Secondary School of the Year'.

The achievement means that Wymondham College becomes the first school in Norfolk to ever win an award at the National Teaching Awards.

Nadhim Zahawi, the secretary of state for education, said: “I would like to congratulate Wymondham College for this recognition of their amazing work and dedication to their students.

"Winning one of these awards is a terrific achievement and is testament to their skill, commitment, and passion for teaching.”

With more than 600 students, the college is the largest state boarding school in the country.

Dan Browning, headteacher of Wymondham College, credited the school's teachers and students as a major factor in the win.

"This is a great honour for the whole Wymondham College community demonstrating the hard work and commitment of staff and students," he said.

Jonathan Taylor, CEO Sapientia Education Trust, added: "This shows what Norfolk education is capable of – being at the pinnacle of education nationally and I hope it’s the first of many for schools in our region."

Dubbed the 'Oscars' for teaching, the awards are an annual celebration of excellence in education and recognises the work of teachers from across the UK.

First created in 1998, the awards are split into 15 categories and covers primary, secondary and further education sectors.