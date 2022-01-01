Hundreds enjoy first run of the year in style with town's 10K event

Gallery

Organisers of a New Year's Day 10k were "absolutely blown away" by the enthusiasm of the runners taking part.

Around 470 people took part in the Wymondham race which was spilt into two starting waves to prevent hundreds of runners setting off from the same narrow lane.

The event was hosted by Wymondham Athletic Club, and was the first time the physical run has taken place in two years after last year's race was held virtually due to Covid.

Katie Whitmore, race director and vice-chairman of Wymondham AC, said: "The feedback from runners was so enthusiastic and to see lots of happy, smiling faces coming over the line was so satisfying.

"The race can be quite popular because it's New Year's Day and a nice way to start the year with a run. It was well populated by local running clubs but there was also a good mix of non-affiliated runners."

The 10k started and finished at Lady's Lane with runners making their way out into the countryside and past Morley's church, which is the halfway point.

Mrs Whitmore said: "Some runners commented that it was little bit windy across High Oak Road which is exposed but we really could not have asked for better weather conditions.

"It was sunny all day which made for a good race. We have had delays because of frost and black ice in the past."

The race director praised the efforts of around 70 marshals for helping to make the event so successful.

After a few days of rest, Wymondham AC organisers will be opening entry next week for the 20 mile race in March, which prepares runners for spring marathons.

Speaking about the planning for the 10k, Mrs Whitmore said: "We began in August to September time but this year was a little bit different having to wait for directions with the government restrictions.

"Certain aspects had to be left until the last minute until the government made their mind up but fortunately we were ok."

Wymondham AC was formed in 1978 with one of the original founders Eva Osborne, 81, running in the 10K.

For more information on Wymondham Athletic Club, visit https://wymondhamac.org.uk/

