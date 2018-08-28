‘Outstanding’ - Norfolk care home ranked in top 2pc in England

Staff and residents celebrate Windmill Care Home's recent inspection success. Staff have a Hollywood themed party with awards to recognise the hard work they've all put in to achieve the Outstanding result. L-r Gavin O'Hare-Connolly, chief operating officer, Allison Thurston, care team manager, Julie Aldred, Manager, Carlie Phillips, administrator and Gordon Sanders, Chief Executive at Runwood Homes Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

A Wymondham care home has been awarded the highest possible rating, putting it in the top 2pc of care homes in England.

Windmill House on Browick Road received an unannounced inspection from the Care Quality Comission (CQC) on December 17, 2018, at which time it was rated good, and blew inspectors away with its “individualised and person-centred care”.

Following the inspection, the CQC announced it had found the home “putstanding”, praising in particular the way the team supported residents’ independence and promoted dignity and respect.

The Runwood Homes Senior Living home was ranked outstanding in three out of five categories- caring, responsive and well-led - and received a ‘good’ rating for safety and effectiveness.

Manager, Julie Alred, was described by inspectors as “an inspiring leader” and the staff team praised for their commitment to providing excellent care.

Mrs Aldred said: “We are so very proud to achieve the highest possible CQC rating. Residents feel part of a community at Windmill House with various activities, entertainment and outings as well as friendship and support available for all.”

The Wymondham home provides specialist nursing for dementia patients and people with physical disabilities and was praised for its wide ranging activities programme, which the CQC felt reflected residents’ diverse needs.

Clare Douglas, a 90-year-old resident of seven months, said: “It’s a wonderful place. The staff are lovely, the food is good. They keep us all happy and clean and nice.

“I do feel lucky. Everybody is really kind.”

Her daughter Karen Rose, from Braconash, said: “This is where we wanted her to be, the one we really liked. We’ve never really seen anything that compares.

“She’s stimulated, there’s always something going on.”

The team was also praised for its active engagement with the local community, who were regularly encouraged to take part in events at the home.

The report added: “A holistic approach was visible in the care plans and people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible’.”