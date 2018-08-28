Search

Advanced search

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

PUBLISHED: 16:15 17 December 2018

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Archant

If you can’t get to the help you need, we’ll bring it to you - that’s the aim of a Norfolk health worker.

Catherine Gray is taking help for those who need it out to the community. Picture contributedCatherine Gray is taking help for those who need it out to the community. Picture contributed

A cup of tea and a chat can make all the difference to someone in need and now a Norfolk occupational therapist is planning to take tea and talk around the county,

Catherine Gray is converting a van into a mobile therapy room for her not-for-profit company: Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services.

The aim is to take mental health services out to people to help those struggling to find the help they need,

Catherine has worked in mental health in Norfolk and Suffolk for the last nine years and is aware of the difficulty in accessing mental health services at an early stage.

She says many people, particularly those relying on public transport in rural areas, cannot get to the services they need.

“The van as a mobile therapy room will ensure that I can take the mental health service direct to people needing support.”

Cup O T was started in December 2017 as a response to frustrations her friends and family had expressed regarding accessing services as well as her own experience working in the NHS.

Some friends, family and clients had been placed on long waiting lists, others turned away for not meeting criteria that statutory services have in place, and some were unable to access services easily due to their locations

“These conversations were often over a cup of tea.

“A good cup of tea is a British tradition and a great medium to help people relax and open up. Occupational Therapy is all about meaningful activity and this is meaningful for many people,” she explained.

All of Cup-O-T’s surplus profit is used to provide free community groups and therapy sessions to those whose needs have not been met by statutory services and are unable to afford private therapy.

“Currently I’m covering a 30 mile radius from the Wymondham and Long Stratton area but this will expand to all of Norfolk once the mobile therapy room is completed,” said Catherine.

She is raising the £4000 needed to convert a van into a suitable therapy room, helped by husband Joe, a carpenter who will be doing the conversion work for free and is expecting it to be ready mid March.

Catherine is seeking supplies to complete the work such as a kitchen work surface, small kitchen sink, floor lino, foam for seating, as well as nuts, bolts, screws and electrical supplies.

“The planning of this project has been a community effort. We have had input and feedback from the very beginning of the idea. Current clients and members of the community are helping with the design and we will be holding a working day to help decorate kitchen tiles and stain the pallets we are using to make the furniture,” says Catherine.”

Meet Catherine and find out about Cup-O-T and support a fundraising raffle at the Buy Local Norfolk Christmas Expo event, The Forum, Norwich, December 19.

If you can donate building supplies for the conversion please get in touch with Catherine Gray: info@cup-o-t.co.uk or donate at www.gofundme.com/cupot-mobile-therapy-room

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘It’s a matter of time before a child is seriously injured’ - Primary school vows to fix ‘dangerous’ parking problem

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16-year-old Larling farmer takes over the running of Boxing Day charity tractor run

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Most Read

Top Christmas markets in Hertfordshire

St Albans Christmas Market will be back for another year (photo: Richard Gillin, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2y0AaVq)

Afternoon tea in Hertfordshire: 33 of the best

We have gathered over 30 great places to go for afternoon tea (photo: Thinkstock)

Where to go for Christmas Day lunch in Hertfordshire

Auberge du Lac, Brocket Hall (pic: Ewan Munro, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Food at The Grove, Watford (photo: Chris Tubbs)

20 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire

The Oaks, Rickmansworth

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists