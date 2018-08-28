Search

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 December 2018

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 2,000 households in Norfolk were left without power on Christmas Day, following a series of infrastructure faults across the county.

As festivities got under way, many families found themselves without electricity for much of the day, with impacted areas including Hellesdon, Mattishall and Loddon.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said the failures were due to a range of problems, including substation faults, overhead lines coming down and faulty equipment underground.

He said: “UK Power Networks engineers and office staff are working over the festive period to ensure the lights stay on and to deal with any unplanned power cuts that occur.

“On Christmas Day, we responded to incidents in Norfolk that included an overhead line down in Carleton St Peter, near Loddon, faults at substations in Mattishall and Thetford, an underground cable fault in Diss and some faulty equipment on a pole in Watton.

“In all, around 2,500 customers experienced a power cut and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

How did the power cuts affect your plans for Christmas? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

