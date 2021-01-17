Your photos as blanket of snow covers Wymondham and Attleborough

Gallery

Published: 4:12 PM January 17, 2021

We asked you to send in your photos after several inches of snow fell in Wymondham, Attleborough and the surrounding areas on Saturday. - Credit: Submitted

Amid the doom and gloom of yet another UK lockdown, a winter wonderland created by a blanket of snow was exactly what was needed to bring a little joy to our lives.

Several inches of fresh powder fell on Saturday morning, making it simple for families to decide how to spend their exercise time.

Wymondham Abbey in the snow. - Credit: Rebecca Davey

Snowballs were thrown, snowmen and snow angels were created and, just for an afternoon, all the worry in the world was forgotten.

We asked you to send us your best photos of the snow where you are, and we were inundated with dozens of your magical memories.

Spencer and Tamara from Wymondham with their pocket-sized snowman. - Credit: Samantha Didwell

We've put some of our favourites here as a reminder of a moment of joy in a difficult time.

You don't always need a hill to go sledding in Mulbarton. - Credit: Will Dorsett

Poppy looking very proud of her snowman in Attleborough. - Credit: Ellie Blake

Wymondham favourite Henry the Hare got a dusting of snow. - Credit: Jo Yaxley

A blanket of snow covered the Market Cross in Wymondham. - Credit: Jo Yaxley

Ayesha from Attleborough with her snowman. - Credit: Selina Conner-Read

Saturday marked Merlo's first experience of snow. - Credit: Vicky Hicks

Ronnie enjoying the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Jodi Lamb

What better way to have family fun in lockdown than by building a snowman together? - Credit: Hannah Wain

Twix the chocolate Labrador was having a lot of fun in the snow. - Credit: Jessica Canham

Charlotte found a very cheerful snowman on her walk in Hethersett. - Credit: Charlotte Casey

Wymondham's Market Cross in black and white after the snow had fallen. - Credit: David Willis

A snowman and his snowdog made an appearance in Attleborough. - Credit: Selina Corbett

The snow didn't stop postman Ross from completing his rounds in Long Stratton. - Credit: Jane Coaker

The snow was fun for all ages in Attleborough. - Credit: Lisa Elvin

This snowman was demonstrating his love for Attleborough Town FC. - Credit: Karen McFaz

Leyani wasted no time before starting a snowball fight in Old Buckenham. - Credit: Kerrie Pradhan

Jack repurposed a seaside beach bucket as a hat for his snowman in Besthorpe. - Credit: Nick Hensley

Doris eagerly waiting for another snowball to catch. - Credit: Stephanie Terry

No better way to warm yourself up on a snowy day than local dry aged steaks on a wood fire! - Credit: Moya Bunting

Peggy the Clumber Spaniel puppy enjoying her first experience of snow. - Credit: Ricky Furnell

Look out, behind you! - Credit: Laura Francis

The wintry weather created some glorious scenery in and around Wymondham and Attleborough. - Credit: Vicki Johnson

Chewy with his 'snow cone', having fun while recovering from his operation. - Credit: Sadie Leanne



