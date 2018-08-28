Search

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:15 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 23 January 2019

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

A weather warning for icy conditions on Norfolk’s roads remains in place today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk from 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 21) until 11am today (Wednesday, January 22).

The alert said that ice was likely to form on Wednesday morning, warning of the risk of falls on icy surfaces and ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk police had warned people heading out on to the region’s roads to drive carefully.

Snow and sleet showers hit the UK on Tuesday, including in some parts of Norfolk, and the Met Office warned there is more cold weather to come.

Although the weather will warm slightly towards the end of the week, more cold weather is set for the weekend.

The spokeswoman said: “Gradually some slightly warmer air will push in for the latter part of the week, but we have a band of rain pushing in Saturday which will push much colder air in behind it.”

