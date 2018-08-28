Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 26 January 2019

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Archant Norfolk 2015

The Norfolk coast could be hit by winds of close to 70mph, with forecasters issuing a warning there could be disruption to transport and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 8am and 9pm on Sunday, January 27, with Norfolk one of the areas included in the alert.

They say a spell of very strong northerly to northwesterly winds is expected, which could bring delays to transport and power cuts.

The winds are expected to develop on Sunday morning across the northeast of the country, moving south into Eastern England during the afternoon.

They Met Office said some coastal routes and sea fronts could be affected by spray and that “large waves are expected along some shorelines”.

Dan Holley, forecaster with University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest tweeted that people should expect gusts of 45-55mph quite widely, but that there was a chance they could get close to 70mph along the north Norfolk coast.

He said the strong northwesterly winds would result in a marked windchill, with peak winds in the eastern region in the afternoon or early evening.

He added that some of the rain could also turn “a little sleety” in places.

The Met Office’s yellow warning also applies to Suffolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Worrying rise in serious crashes on notorious stretch of road, new figures show

The A140 as it passes through Tasburgh, which is a blackspot for accidents. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘Amazing’ gathering of the legends of Lotus marks launch of book

Book launch of Black & Gold: The Story of the John Player Specials' by Johnny Tipler. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gym gets permission for obstacle course in Norfolk countryside

Plans for an assault course in a meadow near Hethersett have been approved. Picture: Matthew Usher

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

How would a no-deal Brexit directly affect you? Our in-depth Norfolk guide

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists