Village anger following arson attack at children's play park

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on play equipment on Hardingham Road, Hingham.

Families in a Norfolk village said they felt distressed after an arson attack on a children’s play park yesterday evening.

The fire was started deliberately at a park on Hardingham Street in Hingham. Photo: Google The fire was started deliberately at a park on Hardingham Street in Hingham. Photo: Google

The fire was ignited on play equipment at a park on Hardingham Road in Hingham at around 7.20pm on Tuesday (April 23).

Tiana Hampton, 17, spotted the fire and kept her three younger brothers away from the blaze as she alerted the fire department.

Firefighters from Hingham arrived on scene and extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

Police said they are investigating the fire as arson.

The incident has sparked frustration in the village and Alison Lys, chairman of the Hingham playing fields association, said she was concerned about security in the play park.

She said: “It's very disappointing when things are wilfully damaged; it's a mindless and stupid thing to do. This equipment is very well used and when things like this happen it leaves us very depressed.”

The chairman estimated the equipment could cost up to £500 to replace.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 police on 101.