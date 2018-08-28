Search

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

PUBLISHED: 22:48 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 14 January 2019

Two men have been charged over armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Two men have been charged over armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Two men are to appear in court after they were charged over armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough.

Norfolk police announced on the evening of Monday, January 14 that the pair had been charged.

Michael Roode, 39, of Motum Road in Norwich has been charged with two offences of armed robbery and two of possession of an imitation firearm in Theobald Road at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 9.

Police had been appealing for wtinesses after three men pushed their way into the Lakenham home and demanded money.

Roode was also charged with attempted robbery at the Kwik Save store in Lakenham Road, at about 9.15pm later that evening.

He was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with an offence of armed robbery, possessing an imitation firearm and having an offensive weapon in Attleborough on Thursday, January 3.

Officers had been called to the Royal Garden restaurant in Besthorpe Road that day, to reports an armed man had demanded money from the till.

Shaun Roode, 35, of Jex Road in Norwich, has also been charged with armed robbery relating to the Attleborough incident, as well as possessing an imitation firearm and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with two offences of armed robbery and two offences of possession of an imitation firearm in relation to the Theobald Road incident.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on the morning of Tuesday, January 15.

