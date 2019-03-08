Two London men remanded in custody in connection with Hingham robbery
PUBLISHED: 17:31 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 18 April 2019
Two London men have been remanded into custody accused of robbing a woman in Hingham of her Rolex and a £40,000 Mercedes.
Freddie Aguis, of Penshurst Road and John Weaver, of Iveagh Close, both in Hackney, London are accused of robbing a woman of a Mercedes GLA 200, a Rolex watch and jewellery on March 13.
The incident happened at about 7.45pm in a car park off the High Street and the 57-year-old victim suffered hand and head injuries during the attack.
Aguis, 27 and Weaver, 33, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court this afternoon.
Neither entered a plea and both were remanded into custody.
They will appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 16.
