Two London men remanded in custody in connection with Hingham robbery

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Two London men have been remanded into custody accused of robbing a woman in Hingham of her Rolex and a £40,000 Mercedes.

Freddie Aguis, of Penshurst Road and John Weaver, of Iveagh Close, both in Hackney, London are accused of robbing a woman of a Mercedes GLA 200, a Rolex watch and jewellery on March 13.

The incident happened at about 7.45pm in a car park off the High Street and the 57-year-old victim suffered hand and head injuries during the attack.

Aguis, 27 and Weaver, 33, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Neither entered a plea and both were remanded into custody.

They will appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 16.