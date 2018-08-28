Search

Advanced search

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 December 2018

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Archant

Friends and family have paid tribute to a young man who died following a crash in Northacre.

The young man, understood to be 23, was driving along the B1077 between Watton and Attleborough just after 11am Friday, December 21, when his black Ford Fiesta collided with a white lorry.

Friends have since paid tribute to the driver, including one, who said: “Honestly I can’t even come to terms with it. No one can. I grew up with him, he was such a kind person and always made every one laugh.

“On prom night my mum gave us a glass of champagne each, we looked at each other and said how horrible it was, laughing.

“I can’t believe this has happened to such a nice genuine person. Rest in peace, you will always be in my thoughts.”

His aunt spoke of her devastation on Facebook, saying: “My most amazingly funny, talented, caring and absolute favourite toe walking nephew. I am devastated that you are gone. It is not fair.

“The kids already miss their peanut head and I will miss taking you out so we can ‘talk’.

“Watch over your sisters and your Mum as they need it now more than ever. My heart is broken and my life will not be the same with you gone. I love you.”

Another person called him a “true legend” and said he was a “genuinely top guy”.

Police are appealing for witnesses, contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December if you have any information. Alternatively call 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I am so proud to work for the NHS’ - parents’ thanks as son, 5, recovers from brain tumour

Finley Tayor, five, recovering from a brain tumour, at home with his family, mum and dad, Holly and Mike, and two-year-old brother Max, in Hethersett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

A140 plans could see work begin on three roundabouts in 15 miles

Plans for three new roundabouts on the A140 are to be decided next year with construction possibly starting in 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Two injured in latest crash at A140 accident blackspot

The aftermath of a crash at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140 neat Long Stratton. Picture: Norfolk Police

Modern apartment block planned to overlook Diss Mere

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Automatic number plate recognition to be installed at Diss station

New parking measures at Diss train station includes number plate recognition cameras. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I am so proud to work for the NHS’ - parents’ thanks as son, 5, recovers from brain tumour

Finley Tayor, five, recovering from a brain tumour, at home with his family, mum and dad, Holly and Mike, and two-year-old brother Max, in Hethersett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Santa visits dementia support group

Santa visits Wymondham Dementia Support Group. Photo: Wymondham Dementia Support Group

Council staff celebrate raising over £2000 for various charities

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Man who daubed rude graffiti on walls at Norfolk Police headquarters is sectioned

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists