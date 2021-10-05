Road closed after two car-crash in Wymondham
- Credit: Google Street View
A busy road has been closed after two cars were involved in a collision in Wymondham this afternoon.
Tuttles Lane is currently closed near Hewitts Lane following the crash which involved a black Toyota and a white Volkswagen at 2.30pm.
A woman who was driving one of the cars reported neck pain and one driver has been taken to hospital for a check up.
It is not thought any of the injuries are life-threatening.
The road has been closed since 3pm and it is not yet known when it will reopen.
Closures could cause delays to First services 15 and 15A.
