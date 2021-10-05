Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Road closed after two car-crash in Wymondham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:08 PM October 5, 2021   
A busy road has been closed after two cars were involved in a collision in Wymondham this afternoon.

Tuttles Lane is currently closed near Hewitts Lane following the crash which involved a black Toyota and a white Volkswagen at 2.30pm.

A woman who was driving one of the cars reported neck pain and one driver has been taken to hospital for a check up.

It is not thought any of the injuries are life-threatening. 

The road has been closed since 3pm and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Closures could cause delays to First services 15 and 15A.

