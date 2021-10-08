Road closed after tractor trailor overturns near Wymondham

Published: 11:23 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM October 8, 2021

Road closures are in place after a tractor overturned on Chepore Lane in Spooner Row. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A tractor trailer has overturned on a road near Wymondham.

Police were called to the accident on Chepore Lane in Spooner Row at 9am and remain at the scene.

Road closures are currently in place and traffic appears to be coping well in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries but the tractor has been damaged.

