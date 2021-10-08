Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Road closed after tractor trailor overturns near Wymondham

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:23 AM October 8, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM October 8, 2021
db-02-Police-Accident

Road closures are in place after a tractor overturned on Chepore Lane in Spooner Row. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A tractor trailer has overturned on a road near Wymondham. 

Police were called to the accident on Chepore Lane in Spooner Row at 9am and remain at the scene. 

Road closures are currently in place and traffic appears to be coping well in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries but the tractor has been damaged. 

