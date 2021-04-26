Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Road onto high street set for five weeks of closures

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:25 PM April 26, 2021   
Part of Fairland Street in Wymondham will be closed throughout the day for five weeks for drainage works.

Part of Fairland Street in Wymondham will be closed throughout the day for five weeks for drainage works. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The road leading to Wymondham high street will be closed for more than five weeks for works.

Part of Fairland Street will be closed to all traffic between 7.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday, beginning on May 3.

Norfolk County Council said the closures were necessary to carry out essential drainage maintenance between the junctions of Avenue Road and Fairland Hill.

Pedestrians will be able to access Fairland Street at all times, while car access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from the Fairland Hill end.

The same stretch of Fairland Street was also closed in January for resurfacing works.

The same stretch of Fairland Street was also closed in January for resurfacing works – though this time access will be maintained via Fairland Hill. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The disruption is expected to last until Wednesday, June 9.

A short, signed diversion route will be in place, with the one-way system on Fairland Hill reversed so people can bypass the roadworks and drive on to Market Street.

The work is expected to cost £47,500.

The same stretch of road was closed in January for "urgent" resurfacing works.

