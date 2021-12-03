Resurfacing works planned for busy Wymondham road

Delays can be expected next week on a busy road that connects Wymondham with the A11 due to roadworks.

Resurfacing will be carried out in the B1172 Norwich Common from the new roundabout to the junction of 'The Drive' in Wymondham.

The work to improve water drainage off the carriageway will begin on or shortly after Tuesday, December 7 and should take no longer than four days to complete.

The busy stretch of road has become uneven over time and needs a new even road surface to allow surface water to drain quickly off the road.

The road will remain open throughout with traffic management in place to allow vehicles to move safely past.

The resurfacing is expected to cost £39,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services department and their contractors.

Earlier this year, disruption to travel along Norwich Common was caused by the construction of a new roundabout between Wymondham and Hethersett in order to create access for a new housing development.