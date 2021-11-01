People rescued after three-vehicle crash

Norfolk police and fire crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Great Ellingham, between Watton and Attleborough.

Fire appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham and Watton were called to the scene just before 6pm, on November 1.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the passengers from the vehicles.

Officers on the scene have organised recovery for three vehicles.

Police confirmed that there does not appear to be any life threatening or changing injuries.

