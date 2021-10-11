Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two cars involved in crash on A11 slip road

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:15 AM October 11, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM October 11, 2021
This morning's incident meant the slip road was partially blocked at 7am close to the A11.

Two cars were involved in a collision near Attleborough this morning.

The crash is believed to have happened just after 6.50am on the A11 Besthorpe slip road.

The slip road was partially blocked at 7am and there were delays in the area. 

Recovery was called at 7.30am and no injuries were reported.

The road is now fully open.

