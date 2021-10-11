Two cars involved in crash on A11 slip road

Published: 10:15 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM October 11, 2021

This morning's incident meant the slip road was partially blocked at 7am close to the A11. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars were involved in a collision near Attleborough this morning.

The crash is believed to have happened just after 6.50am on the A11 Besthorpe slip road.

The slip road was partially blocked at 7am and there were delays in the area.

Recovery was called at 7.30am and no injuries were reported.

The road is now fully open.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

