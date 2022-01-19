Man taken to hospital after car crashed into ditch

Police were called after a crash on the B1108 in Kimberley. PIC: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a ditch.

Police were called to the B1135 at Hethel at around 10.20am on Wednesday, January 19.

The driver is reported to have sustained injuries to his face and leg.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Wymondham Road in Hethel just after 10.45am today.

“An adult man was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

There are no delays on the road after the crash.

