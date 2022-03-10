Lorry hits scaffolding attached to New Buckenham house
A lorry has collided with scaffolding erected outside a New Buckenham house.
Norfolk Police were called to King Street in the south Norfolk village at about 2.30pm.
Traffic has been building up in the area following the crash.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the scene after a lorry collided with scaffolding attached to a house in King Street.
"After inspection the crash was found to be less severe than originally believed."
Roadworks have been carried out in nearby Marsh Lane since March 1 and are expected to be completed by Friday, March 11.
