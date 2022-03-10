Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry hits scaffolding attached to New Buckenham house

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:58 PM March 10, 2022
Updated: 4:21 PM March 10, 2022
Lorry collided with scaffolding in King Street, New Buckenham

A lorry collided with scaffolding in King Street, New Buckenham - Credit: Google

A lorry has collided with scaffolding erected outside a New Buckenham house.

Norfolk Police were called to King Street in the south Norfolk village at about 2.30pm.

Traffic has been building up in the area following the crash.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the scene after a lorry collided with scaffolding attached to a house in King Street.

"After inspection the crash was found to be less severe than originally believed."

Roadworks have been carried out in nearby Marsh Lane since March 1 and are expected to be completed by Friday, March 11.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016.Pete Green the Town Crier.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Death of popular town crier 'accidental', inquest concludes

Sarah Hussain

person
Traffic jammed on the A11 towards Wymondham following an accident. Picture taken from the Silfied Ro

Norfolk Live News

£60m roadworks that will last until 2023 to start on A11

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Police and council crack down on anti-social behaviour in Norfolk town

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Glamp & Tipple has undergone significant renovation. Pictured: One of the new yurt tents.

Norfolk glamping site born in lockdown to relaunch after £60,000 upgrade

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon