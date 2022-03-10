Lorry hits scaffolding attached to New Buckenham house

A lorry collided with scaffolding in King Street, New Buckenham - Credit: Google

A lorry has collided with scaffolding erected outside a New Buckenham house.

Norfolk Police were called to King Street in the south Norfolk village at about 2.30pm.

Traffic has been building up in the area following the crash.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the scene after a lorry collided with scaffolding attached to a house in King Street.

"After inspection the crash was found to be less severe than originally believed."

Roadworks have been carried out in nearby Marsh Lane since March 1 and are expected to be completed by Friday, March 11.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.