Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

Air ambulance called to crash at Old Buckenham

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:12 AM November 27, 2021
Updated: 12:01 PM November 27, 2021
Old Buckenham crash attended by police, fire and ambulance

Emergency services were called to a crash in Attleborough Road, near Old Buckenham this morning - Credit: Google

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended a crash at Old Buckenham this morning.

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Attleborough and Wymondham attended the collision on Attleborough Road at about 7.20am on Saturday. 

The scene was made safe and a person was released from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

They were placed in the care of the ambulance service and the air ambulance arrived to take an injured person to hospital. 

The air ambulance left the scene at 9.30am. 

Traffic has been slow-moving along the B1077 since the crash. 

Norfolk Police have been approached for further information. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough
  2. 2 How Attleborough's 4,000 homes scheme is being speeded up
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to crash at Old Buckenham
  1. 4 17th century farmhouse on edge of 70-acre woodland is for sale
  2. 5 'Wynterfest' coming to Norfolk town with stalls, mulled wine and alpacas
  3. 6 Henry, seven, reads bedtime stories to care home residents every night
  4. 7 Concerns raised over plans for holiday cabins at equestrian centre
  5. 8 Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
  6. 9 Sheep flock attacked by pet dogs twice in three days
  7. 10 A11 road closure at Thickthorn roundabout causing delays
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal Garden Chinese restaurant in Attleborough has reopened after more than a year.

'Happy to be back': Chinese restaurant reopens after closing a year ago

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

How the law around using your phone while driving is changing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Drink-driving RAF electrician caught driving on wrong side of road

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
St Remigius Church Hall in Hethersett could be converted into two three-bedroom homes and sold off t

Decision to convert church hall into home met with mixed reaction

Peter Steward

Logo Icon