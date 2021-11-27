Air ambulance called to crash at Old Buckenham

Video

Emergency services were called to a crash in Attleborough Road, near Old Buckenham this morning - Credit: Google

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended a crash at Old Buckenham this morning.

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Attleborough and Wymondham attended the collision on Attleborough Road at about 7.20am on Saturday.

The scene was made safe and a person was released from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

They were placed in the care of the ambulance service and the air ambulance arrived to take an injured person to hospital.

The air ambulance left the scene at 9.30am.

Traffic has been slow-moving along the B1077 since the crash.

Norfolk Police have been approached for further information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.