Air ambulance called to crash at Old Buckenham
Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended a crash at Old Buckenham this morning.
Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Attleborough and Wymondham attended the collision on Attleborough Road at about 7.20am on Saturday.
The scene was made safe and a person was released from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.
They were placed in the care of the ambulance service and the air ambulance arrived to take an injured person to hospital.
The air ambulance left the scene at 9.30am.
Traffic has been slow-moving along the B1077 since the crash.
Norfolk Police have been approached for further information.
