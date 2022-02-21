Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Car trapped in heavy flooding near the A11 amid Storm Franklin disruption



Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:00 AM February 21, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM February 21, 2022
A car had become submerged in the water near the A11 near Attleborough. - Credit: Archant

Officers were called to help the driver of a car near the A11 that had become stuck due to heavy flooding.

Police attended the incident in Hargham Road near Attleborough at about 8.30am on Monday after receiving reports of a car being stranded in water underneath a bridge.

Recovery is also at the scene.

Norfolk has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain amid disruption caused by Storm Franklin.

A yellow weather warning which remains in place until 1pm on Monday (February 21).

The storm, which is the third in a week after Storm Dudley and Eunice, arrived in the UK on Sunday (February 20).

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map




