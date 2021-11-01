Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vehicle crashes into level crossing near Attleborough

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:37 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 8:12 PM November 1, 2021
The level crossing on Hargham Road, Hargham, near Attleborough in Norfolk.

The level crossing on Hargham Road, Hargham.

A vehicle has struck the barrier of a level crossing on the railway line between Attleborough and Thetford.

Norfolk police are on the scene on Hargham Road, in Hargham, where a vehicle has crashed into the level crossing barrier which has snapped in half as a result.

No cars are on the railway line and there are not understood to be any injuries.

Officers are on the scene controlling traffic and are liaising with Network Rail, engineers from which are heading to the scene to repair the crossing.

Greater Anglia said trains running through Attleborough and Thetford will see disruption as a result of travelling at reduced speeds.

Attleborough News

