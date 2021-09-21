Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Air ambulance attends crash on the A11

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:02 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 10:16 PM September 21, 2021
a11 attleborough

The A11 near Attleborough - Credit: Google

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A11 in the Attleborough area after a crash.

The accident took place at 9pm on Tuesday at the roundabout between the Attleborough Bypass and London Road.

Eyewitnesses have said that a car involved is badly damaged and a van is on its side.

Five fire crews are attending the crash and there are reports an air ambulance has landed.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is building on the southbound lane, back to Hillsend Lane.

More to follow.

