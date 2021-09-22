Man taken to hospital after van flips at A11 roundabout

Published: 11:58 AM September 22, 2021

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A11 near Attleborough. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man was taken to hospital after a van flipped over a roundabout following a crash on the A11.

Police were called to the scene at 8.50pm on Tuesday, September 22, after a white Vauxhall van crashed into the roundabout at Breckland Lodge, near Attleborough.

An air ambulance and two crews from the East of England Ambulance Service were in attendance.

A man was treated at the scene and was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with pelvic injuries.

Emergency services closed the southbound carriageway of the A11 following the crash, which was also attended by four fire crews.





The roundabout was damaged following the incident.