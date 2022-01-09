A11 closed after two-vehicle crash

Updated

The A11 is blocked and causing disruption. - Credit: David Freezer

Traffic is at a standstill following a two-vehicle crash on the A11.

Road users reported experiencing heavy traffic on the Attleborough Bypass close to the town on Sunday morning after 9.30am.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

#A11 Attleborough Southbound carriageway closed due to RTC. All emergency services on scene. Please use alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 9, 2022

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed that there was not "believed to be any serious injuries" but that an "abnormal load" was waiting to be moved before traffic could pass.

He said: "There's an oil spillage in the road so we're waiting for recovery to arrive before the road can be reopened."

Police, fire and ambulance are all in attendance.

The disruption could affect travelling Norwich City fans on their way to London to watch the FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic.

This will be why we’re at a standstill on the A11 then, avoid if you can, travelling #NCFC fans https://t.co/1bbD41f8U2 — David Freezer (@davefreezer) January 9, 2022

