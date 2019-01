Severe traffic delays on the A140

There are severe traffic delays in the Scole area on the A140 this morning. PHOTO: Google Archant

Traffic is severely delayed on the A140 in South Norfolk this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A large amount of roadworks between Brome and Dickleborough, near Diss, may be to blame for the jams.

Around 40 minutes has been added on to some driver’s journey times this morning.

The works include some by BT and some by Cadent.

Keep up to date with our live traffic map.