Video

Popular tearoom re-opens under new management

Jenny Price is the new owner of the hughly popular Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A popular tearoom which was forced to close last month has re-opened under new management.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenny Price is the new owner of the hughly popular Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Jenny Price is the new owner of the hughly popular Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Many Attleborough residents were saddened when The Courtyard Tearooms announced in March it would be permanently closing due to the ill health of owner Alyson Brett.

Today, however, a new era has begun at the Exchange Street business as Jenny Price, owner of Tall Orders in Dereham, takes the helm.

Ms Price said: “It’s been shut for so long I’m worried people will forget. We want to say we are still here.

“Things are not going to change much but I’m going to try and do a small menu until we all get used to everything.”

Ms Price’s assistant manager is running Tall Orders while The Courtyard Tearooms gets back on its feet, after which Ms Price will split her time between the two establishments.

She said: “I have wanted another one for so long. It’s a lovely little tearooms in a lovely little town.”